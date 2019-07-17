Fire Frogs Come Home to $2 Tickets and a Moon Landing Anniversary Celebration

JUPITER, FLA.: RHP Freddy Tarnok dazzled in his first Fire Frogs start in over six weeks and combined with RHP Brooks Wilson to help Florida blank the Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-0, on Wednesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, evening the three-game series.

Tarnok topped out at 97 on the radar gun and mixed in his breaking pitches effectively. He scattered four hits and a walk with two punch outs across four innings while receiving a no-decision.

Wilson (2-2) effectively piggybacked Tarnok, yielding five hits and a walk in five frames of work. The Cardinals had a runner reach third on two separate occasions, but he slammed the door both times to preserve the shutout.

The Fire Frogs offense got going in the fifth. Trey Harris coaxed a walk from RHP Perry DellaValle and Drew Lugbauer singled to put two men on. With one out in the stanza, Logan Brown doubled in Lugbauer for a 1-0 Fire Frogs advantage.

The four-run seventh began with a Harris knock. DellaValle fanned three straight batters, including Brown, who reached on a wayward pitch to extend the inning. Jordan Rodgers then banged a two-out, three-run bomb over the left-field fence for a 4-0 edge. Brett Langhorne went back-to-back with Rodgers, sending one out for the second time this season to move the lead to 5-0.

This marked the second occasion this season when the Fire Frogs hit consecutive homers. The feat was also accomplished on May 28 by William Contreras and Greyson Jenista, who slugged consecutive long balls off RHP Edwar Colina of Fort Myers in Kissimmee.

Brown climbed aboard three times, going 1-3 with a walk and his RBI double. He has four RBIs in the series.

Harris bumped his hitting streak to six games for the Fire Frogs, going 2-3 with a walk.

Jefrey Ramos hit an RBI single in the eighth against RHP Ramon Santos, scoring Riley Delgado, to extend the margin to 6-0.

DellaValle (5-5) dropped to 1-2 against Florida this season, surrendering five hits and five earned runs with eight strikeouts mixed in over 6 and 2/3's stanzas. Santos gave up a run across four outs. RHP Zach Prendergast turned in a scoreless ninth.

The middle of the Cardinals lineup (Luken Baker, Nick Dunn, Julio Rodriguez) all went 2-4. Imeldo Diaz swatted two base hits and drew a walk.

NEXT UP: A series victory is just over the horizon for the Fire Frogs. They go for it behind the arm of LHP Philip Pfeifer (2-6, 3.99) tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. LHP Diego Cordero (1-1, 2.84) will throw opposite of Pfeifer. The pregame show on the Fire Frogs Baseball Network commences at 6:20.

