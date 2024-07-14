Threshers Drop Finale 8-0

July 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (50-37, 7-14) were held without a baserunner after the second inning of an 8-0 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (50-36, 13-7) on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look to regroup during the All-Star Break before returning home to face the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels next week.

The Cardinals struck first on a two-out double in the second inning to open the scoring and take a two-run lead. They added two more on a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the third to double their lead to 4-0. Another run for Palm Beach came on a balk in the fourth to extend their advantage to 5-0.

Palm Beach added another run in the fifth to make it 6-0 on their fourth-consecutive inning with a run scored. They added another pair of runs in the in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-0. Only three batters reached base after the sixth, sealing an 8-0 loss for the Threshers.

Micah Ottenbreit surrendered four runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. Chase Hopewell allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief. Luke Russo three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.2 innings. Luis Avila struck out two and allowed two hits in 1.1 innings without allowing an earned run. Ethan Chenault struck out two and walked one in the eighth.

Entering in the fifth inning, Russo made the first relief appearance of his pro career...Walton has reached base safely in all but one of his four games since returning from the injured list on July Fourth...Clearwater is 8-8 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this season...Chenault did not allow a run in 2.0 shutout innings in two outings against the Cardinals this week...Flores has reached base safely in four of his first five games as a Thresher...The Threshers return home for the All-Star Break before beginning a three-game series at home against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday, July 19...First pitch will be at 6:30 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

