Marathon Sunday: Bradenton Walks-Off Jupiter in 12-Innings

July 14, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Miguel Sosa worked a bases loaded walk in the 12th inning to deliver the Bradenton Marauders a 6-5 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Bradenton jumped in front early against Walin Castillo in the first inning. Keiner Delgado led off with a single before scoring on a two-run home run from Omar Alfonzo, his third blast of the week and seventh of the season.

The Marauders held a 2-0 lead until the top of the third when Jupiter tied the game and ultimately took the lead. Cristian Rodriguez walked and then moved to third on single from Colby Shade before he scored on an RBI single from Shane Sasaki. Shade scored two batters later on a two-out single from Davis Bradshaw to tie the game with Sasaki scoring on a sacrifice fly from Kemp Alderman to push Jupiter ahead 3-2.

The Marauders had a chance in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game after two singles and a walk loaded the bases up for Esmerlyn Valdez who bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Both teams were held in check offensively over the next few innings. Luigi Hernandez tossed four scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Bradenton before turning the ball over to Hunter Furtado who worked three scoreless as well.

Bradenton tied the game in the seventh inning after Miguel Sosa recorded a two-out double and scored on a Javier Rivas RBI single.

The scoreline remained that way until the 11th inning when the extra runner, Kemp Alderman, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch from Inmer Lobo to give Jupiter a 4-3 lead again.

In the bottom of the inning, the extra runner, Enmanuel Terrero, advanced and then scored on two wild pitches from Justin Storm (4-2) to tie the game and force another inning.

A sacrifice bunt from Colby Shade and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Ignoffo scored the extra runner in Cristian Rodriguez to push Jupiter ahead again at 5-4. Justin Miknis (1-0) walked Alderman to load the bases before inducing an inning-ending flyout to strand the bases loaded.

Esmerlyn Valdez recorded the first hit in extra-innings on the first pitch thrown from Storm, an RBI double to tie the game at five. A walk and fielders choice loaded the bases for Miguel Sosa. Luis Vizcaino entered out of the bullpen and threw four straight balls to bring in the winning run as Bradenton delivered their eighth walk-off win of the season.

Monday marks the beginning of the All-Star break that continues until Friday when Bradenton begins a three-game road series at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

