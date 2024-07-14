Mussels Drop Finale against Tortugas 6-3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Poncho Ruiz homered late, but it wasn't enough as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 6-3 against the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

Daytona (43-42, 12-7) took four of the five games in the series and outscored the Mussels (43-41, 12-7) 39-15.

In the top of the first, Ricardo Cabrera singled to give the Tortugas a one-out baserunner. He then stole second and advanced to third on an infield single from Sammy Stafura. Cabrera then crossed the plate on a groundout from Ariel Almonte to make it 1-0.

Still leading by that score in fourth, Almonte laced a leadoff single to center. Two batters later, Esmith Pineda doubled to left to make it 2-0. Pineda later scored on a Mussels' error to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the fifth, Ryan McCarthy pulled a one-out single to right. Isaac Pena followed with a walk and Yohander Martinez loaded the bases with an infield single. Walker Jenkins then poked an opposite field single to get the Mussels on the board and make it 3-1.

Fort Myers' starter Spencer Bengard (6-2) allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings of work while matching a season high in pitches with 85.

The Tortugas responded with three straight hits off of Ben Ethridge to open the sixth. Yerlin Confidan drove in a run on a ground out and Cabrera singled up the middle to plate two more runs as Daytona pushed their lead to 6-1.

Still trailing by that margin in the eighth, Brandon Winokur singled through the right side of the infield. Ruiz followed with a two-run homer to left to cut the margin to 6-3.

Left-hander Jonah Hurney came in for the save in the ninth and picked up a pair of strikeouts to close the door on the series.

The Mussels return to action on Friday, July 19 for the start of a three-game series in Clearwater against the Threshers. All three games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

