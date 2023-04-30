Threshers Complete Six-Game Sweep of Mets

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers completed a six-game series sweep over the St. Lucie Mets with a 9-5 win in the finale on Sunday at BayCare Ballpark.

For the fifth time in the six games, the Mets scored first. Blaine McIntosh hit the first pitch of the game for a double. He scored on a ground out by Vincent Perozo. Kevin Villavicencio then delivered a two-out RBI single to plate Tim Locastro to make it 2-0 Mets.

Locastro (back) joined St. Lucie from New York on a MLB rehab assignment. He went 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run while playing seven innings in center field.

Despite the good start, the Mets could not sustain momentum. The Threshers posted four runs in the bottom of the first. They stole three bases in the inning and were helped by two errors. Caleb Ricketts and Chad Castillo hit run-scoring singles. A double steal executed by Castillo and Gabriel Rincones, Jr. brought home Rincones, Jr. from third base for a 3-2 lead. Jordan Viars added a RBI ground out to make it 4-2.

The damage was done against Douglas Orellana, who was serving as the opener. He took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) and three hits in his one inning.

Ricketts knocked a RBI single off Layonel Ovalles in the second inning to make it 5-2. Rincones, Jr. then mashed a two-run homer to increase the Clearwater lead to 7-2.

Junior Tilien hit a two-run homer for the Mets in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 7-4.

The Threshers got a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI ground out. They added a sac fly in the seventh to go up 9-4.

McIntosh scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth for the final run of the game.

Mets reliever Joey Lancellotti pitched 1.1 scoreless innings. Miguel Alfonseca retired the final six batters he faced.

Villavicencio went 2 for 3 with a walk and a RBI.

Jonh Henriquez got the win for the Threshers. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (5-16) are off Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch Tuesday is 6:10 p.m. There will be a pregame ring ceremony to celebrate the 2022 FSL championship team.

