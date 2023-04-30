Marauders Spilt Doubleheader and Series with Bounce Back Win

Dunedin, Fla. - The Marauders (13-8) took on Dunedin in a Sunday doubleheader at TD Ballpark after Saturday night's game was called off due to rain. Bradenton dropped the first game of the pair by a score of 18-2 that saw Dunedin hit four home runs, one of them a grand slam.

Game two would belong to the Marauders, though; the Baby Buccos rode early runs and a solid start from 2022 Draft Pick Derek Diamond to a hard-fought 4-3 win.

The top of the first saw three runs come across to score for the Marauders; Jesus Castillo led off the frame with a walk, followed by an Emmanuel Terrero single through the right side of the infield. This setup Tres Gonzalez's two-RBI double down the line in right to bring his season RBI total to twelve. Javier Rivas dropped a flare into center field to score Gonzalez and put Bradenton up 3-0 after just one half-inning gone.

The Blue Jays responded with a two-run blast in the home half of the opening innings off the bat of cleanup man Peyton Williams to cut the lead down to one. This would be the only blemish on the stat line for Diamond, who got the win in the ballgame, throwing five innings, striking out four, and walking just one man.

The Marauders grabbed an insurance run thanks to a Nick Cimillo solo bomb in the fourth, the first of his pro career, to make it a 4-2 ballgame in favor of the boys in black and yellow.

Diamond handed the ball off to Yunior Thibo in the sixth inning to chase a six-out save. Thibo retired the side in the sixth and surrendered a lone run in the bottom of the seventh. With the tying run in first and the winning run at the plate with two away, Thibo forced a rollover groundball to third that was snared by Deivis Nadal and launched to first to end the ball game.

