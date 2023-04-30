Rincones Jr. Homers Again as Threshers Complete Sweep

April 30, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Gabriel Rincones Jr. extended his hitting streak to five games with his second homer in as many days to help the Clearwater Threshers (15-6) secure the series sweep of the St. Lucie Mets (5-16) in a 9-5 win at BayCare Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The Threshers stay at home next week with another six-game homestand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Mets got on the board first, with an RBI by Vincent Perozo on a fielder's choice and an RBI single from Kevin Villavicencio to give St. Lucie an early 2-0 lead. Ricardo Rosario started the home half of the opening frame with a single and stole second off Mets starter Douglas Orellana. Caleb Ricketts drove him home on a single to cut the deficit in half. After RIncones Jr. reached on an error, Chad Castillo singled in Ricketts to tie the game up at two.

Castillo stole second during Otto Kemp's at-bat and Rincones Jr., who had moved to third on the single, stole home as part of a double steal to give the Threshers their first lead of the day. He scored on a groundout by Jordan Viars to grow the lead to 4-2.

Emaarion Boyd's four-pitch walk with two outs in the second inning ignited a two-out rally for the Threshers. Boyd stole second and was driven in by Ricketts to give the Threshers a three-run lead. Rincones Jr. cleared the bases with a two-run home run off Mets reliever Layonel Ovalles to break the game open and extend the advantage to 7-2.

A two-run homer by Junior Tilien in the top of the fifth cut the lead to 7-4. Viars was hit by Ovalles to lead off the home half of the fifth and advanced to second on catcher's interference. He moved to third on a fielder's choice by Erick Brito and scored on RBI by Rosario that brought the lead up to 8-4.

Viars led off the seventh with a double and moved to third on a single by Freylin Minyety. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Brito that brought the lead back up to five at 9-4. St. Lucie added another run in the ninth, but it wasn't enough as the Threshers sealed the sweep with a 9-5 win to close out the first half of their 12-game homestand.

Braeden Fausnaught tossed 1.1 innings with two runs allowed on two hits, one walk, and one strikeout in a no-decision. Jonh Henriquez (3-0) earned the win in 3.2 innings of work with two runs allowed on four hits and seven strikeouts. Jack Dallas tossed 2.0 shutout frames with a walk and two strikeouts and Wesley Moore allowed one unearned run on one hit with a walk and three strikeouts over the final 2.0 innings.

Rincones Jr. homered for the second consecutive game... He drove in five runs over the final two games of the series... He is now tied for the league lead with four home runs... Six of nine batters produced a run for the Threshers on Sunday... Castillo set a season-high with three hits... He extended his hit streak to five games... Viars has a hit in six consecutive games... Ricketts is tied for the league lead with 17 RBIs... The Threshers resume their twelve-game homestand after Monday's off-day against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Single-A, Tigers) on Tuesday, May 2nd at BayCare Ballpark... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.