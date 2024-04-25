Threshers Come Back and Walk It off for Sixth-Straight Win

April 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Jordan Viars launched a game-tying homer in the eighth and worked a full count to deliver a walkoff win for the Clearwater Threshers (13-5) who earned their sixth-straight victory in a 5-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders (3-15) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to clinch the series win when they become the Beach Dogs on Friday evening,

The Threshers got their first baserunner of the ballgame with two outs in the first when Kehden Hettiger drew a walk off of Marauders starter Antwone Kelly. Pierce Bennett followed the walk with a two-out double down the right-field line, bringing Hettiger in from first to score the Threshers first run.

Bradenton bounced back in the third, scoring three of their four runs with two outs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Devin Saltiban started the comeback by reaching on an error to start the fourth inning. Keaton Anthony smacked a single to right in the next at-bat, but the ball went through the legs of Marauders right fielder Solomon Maguire, allowing Saltiban to score from first and Anthony to come around to third. Two batters later, Bryson Ware drove in Anthony on a groundout to bring the Threshers within one at 4-3.

On the first pitch of the eighth inning, Viars sent Peyton Stumbo's pitch over the right-center field wall to tie the game at four. Stumbo came back out in the ninth and surrendered a one-out single to Bennett. TJayy Walton followed with a walk and Keaton Anthony drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. With two outs and a full count on him, Viars drew the third walk of the inning, allowing the winning run to score and sealing the walkoff win at 5-4.

Braydon Tucker allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work for a no-decision. Brandon Beckel struck out two in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Luis Ortiz retired all three batters he faced and struck out one in 1.0 inning. Jake Eddington (2-0) earned the win by shutting out the Marauders in the final 2.0 innings, striking out two and allowing one hit.

The win was the Threshers' first walkoff victory of the season...Bennett set a career-high with his first three-hit game...Anthony registered his third three-hit game of his career...Tucker struck out a career-high six batters in his second career start...Clearwater's three-run comeback tied their largest comeback win of the season...The Threshers continue a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, April 26th with a 6:30 PM first pitch...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.