Mussels Squander Big Lead in 13-9 Loss to Cardinals

April 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jose Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, but the Mighty Mussels blew a nine run lead and lost 13-9 against the Palm Beach Cardinals in ten innings at Hammond Stadium.

Rodriguez's first inning grand slam gave Fort Myers (7-11) an early lead for the first time this series. The 405-foot blast was his second homer of the season and had an exit velocity of 104.4 mph.

The Mussels added to their lead in the third, as the offense batted around and scored five runs on seven hits. Rayne Doncon led off the frame with a solo homer before Rodriguez, Gregory Duran, Poncho Ruiz, Wilfri Castro, and Omari Daniel connected on five straight hits against a pair of Cardinal pitchers. Maddux Houghton capped off the innings with an opposite field RBI single, making it a 9-0 Mussels' lead.

All nine Fort Myers batters had reached base safely in just the first two trips through the lineup card.

Fort Myers' starter Cesar Lares (0-0) was excellent in his five innings of work, allowing just two runs (zero earned) while striking out five and walking just one batter.

The Cardinals (12-6) began chipping away in the fourth, scoring a pair of unearned runs off of Lares. Palm Beach tacked on another two runs in the eighth to make it a 9-5 game.

In the top of the ninth, the Cardinals scored five runs on just two hits as a pair of walks and three Mussels' errors led to the late inning tie. A catcher's interference, a single, and a walk loaded the bases before a pair of throwing errors from Doncon and Daniel allowed the Cardinals to tie the game 9-9.

Palm Beach took its first lead of the game in the tenth, scoring another four runs with zero hits as the Fort Myers' bullpen opened the inning with four straight walks and a pair of wild pitches.

Kyle Bloor made his professional debut and pitched two scoreless innings of relief across the sixth and seventh, picking up one strikeout while allowing just one hit.

The Mussels return to action on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Twins No. 7 prospect Charlee Soto (0-0, 2.70) takes the ball for Fort Myers, opposite left-hander Quinn Matthews (1-0, 0.75) of Palm Beach. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

