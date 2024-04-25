Dunedin Shut out for Fifth Straight Loss

April 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter, FL - Dunedin's struggles at the plate continued Wednesday night, as the Hammerheads downed the Jays 3-0 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium - Dunedin's fifth straight loss.

Jupiter struck first in the second inning with an unearned run off Jays' starter Juaron Watts-Brown, as Yeral Martinez reached on an error, allowing Brock Vradenburg to score from second base.

Watts-Brown only allowed two hits in the rest of his four-inning outing - one of which was a Martinez solo homer in the fourth, which made it 2-0.

The Jays' bullpen took over for the fifth, and Aaron Munson surrendered a two-out, RBI double to Vradenberg that pushed the deficit to 3-0.

Hammerheads starter Emmett Olson fired six shutout innings, striking out 10 without a walk to set himself up for the victory.

Dunedin's bullpen settled in after the fifth, as Munson fired a scoreless sixth, and Yondrei Rojas and Jordan Powell followed with scoreless frames. However, the bats never got jumpstarted, and the Jupiter bullpen finished the contest with three innings of one-hit ball.

The series continues Thursday evening at 6:30 in Jupiter with Grant Rogers taking the ball for the Jays.

