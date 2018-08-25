Three-Run Third Enough for M-Braves to Top Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (76-56, 35-27) were held to just a run in a 3-1 loss to the Mississippi Braves (62-67, 33-26) on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers maintain a half-game lead over the M-Braves for first place in the South Division despite the loss.

Biloxi got to M-Braves starter LHP Kyle Muller (W, 4-0) in the second. Trent Grisham and Gabriel Noriega started the frame with a pair of walks, and the Shuckers put men on the corners after a fielders' choice by Luis Aviles Jr. cancelled out Noriega. Max McDowell then dumped a single into left that plated Grisham, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

The M-Braves did their damage in the third with one swing from Travis Demeritte. Muller started the inning by drawing a walk against RHP Zack Brown (L, 9-1), and Mississippi loaded the bases on a single by Alejandro Salazar and a walk by Tyler Neslony. Demeritte stepped up and emptied the bases with a double to left, scoring all three runs for Mississippi to make it 3-1. Brown suffered his first loss of the season after tossing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one.

The Shuckers had a chance to respond immediately in the fourth but were left wanting. Noriega singled with one out and two batters later, McDowell doubled to left, putting two men in scoring position. Still batting in the nine spot, Brown put the ball in play but grounded out to first to end the Shuckers threat. Muller would allow just two more base runners in his outing, striking out five Shuckers over his six innings of work.

RHP Braden Webb kept the Shuckers within striking distance with four innings of shut out ball, surrendering just one hit while not walking a batter and striking out six. Mississippi stifled the Shuckers bats with scoreless innings from RHP Elian Leyva (H, 2), LHP Rex Brothers (H, 1) and RHP Jason Hursh (S, 6).

