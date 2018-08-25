Six-Run Second Inning Not Enough, as BayBears Fall to Wahoos

August 25, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, scored the first six runs of the game but fell 11-6 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Riley Unroe opened the scoring with an RBI, and Connor Justus followed with a bases-loaded walk. Brandon Sandoval plated a run with a fielder's choice, Jo Adell hit an RBI single, and Zach Houchins capped the scoring with a two-run base hit. Adell recorded two hits for the second consecutive game.

However, Pensacola (64-65 overall, 34-27 second half) scored 11 unanswered runs for the largest comeback win by an opposing team against the BayBears (64-64, 27-33) this season. After cutting the lead to 6-3 in the fourth, the Blue Wahoos tallied five runs in the sixth against Matt Custred (3-4), who blew his second save of the season.

The Blue Wahoos have collected 28 hits in the first two games and have had 32 at-bats with runners in scoring position. After going just 2-for-17 with RISP Friday night, Pensacola went 6-for-15 Saturday.

Rookie Davis (1-0) earned the win, tossing a scoreless inning of relief in a Major League rehabilitation appearance. He issued one walk and struck out one batter.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Pensacola Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Jesus Castillo (8-4, 4.90 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Tony Santillan (4-2, 3.78 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 4:45 p.m.

The BayBears return home Thursday and host five more regular-season home games through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.