Three-Run First, Terrific Pitching Stop C's Slide

May 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - Losers of a High-A franchise record six consecutive games, the Canadians needed a spark to get back into the win column. They got that from a three-run first inning and a marvelous performance from the pitching staff to beat the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] 4-2 Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Vancouver wasted no time grabbing a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Dasan Brown led off the game with a single and four pitches later Ryan McCarty cracked his team-best fifth homer of the year to make it 2-0. Nick Goodwin joined the long ball parade with a solo shot that put the C's ahead 3-0.

Another run came across in the second after Jean Arnaez singled, Brown walked and McCarty reached via base hit to load the bases. Jackson Hornung was promptly hit by a pitch to force home the fourth C's score of the game.

Chris McElvain (W, 2-2) picked up where he left off last week after earning his first win in the Blue Jays organization. The right-hander stranded runners in scoring position in the first and second before the Hops got to him for a run in the third, but he limited the damage to a single score and stranded another man in scoring position to keep the Canadians in front 4-1. McElvain went on to work five frames, allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

Chay Yeager (H, 2), Grayson Thurman (H, 3) and Justin Kelly (S, 3) worked the final four frames and kept the Hops at bay. They threatened in the eighth with consecutive two-out singles to bring the tying run to the plate, but Thurman doused the rally with an inning-ending groundout before Kelly retired the side in order in the ninth to shut the door and secure the win.

Eight of nine starters contributed on offense, seven reached base and six logged at least one hit. McCarty led the way with two knocks and two RBI while Brown reached twice. Yeager's two scoreless innings of relief was his longest outing of the year.

The Canadians look to make it two in a row Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez takes the ball for the C's opposite Hillsboro's Ricardo Yan. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

