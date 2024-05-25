C's Outlast Hops in Extras

May 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - In the first extra innings game of the season, the Canadians scored a run without a hit in the top of the tenth and held on to beat the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] 2-1 at Hillsboro Ballpark Saturday night.

Tied at one since the fifth, neither team had much of an opportunity to score through the end of the ninth. With the placed runner at second, Jommer Hernandez battled Hops closer Kyle Amendt (L, 1-1) by fouling off multiple two-strike pitches before a groundout moved the runner to third. Jace Bohrofen - in his first plate appearance of the game after replacing an injured Dasan Brown in the seventh - laced an 0-2 pitch to the right side of the drawn-in infield that was snared by a lunging Manny Pena at second base, but the ball was hit so sharply that he spun towards right field and could only throw to first as the run came home to put the C's in front.

Josh Mollerus (W, 1-3) did a fair share of battling of his own in the home half of the tenth. Out for his second inning after a scoreless ninth, the right-hander walked the first man to put two aboard with no outs then ably fielded a bunt and threw to third to get the lead runner. He then proceeded to strike out the next two hitters to slam the door and secure Vancouver's second consecutive win.

The C's started the scoring in the top of the first, loading the bases before a Jamari Baylor walk forced home the game's first run. Canadians starter Rafael Sanchez looked as though that was all he would need until the Hops scratched across the tying tally in the fifth, but the righty turned in one of his best outings of the year with six innings in which he scattered five hits and six strikeouts without issuing a walk. Anders Tolhurst retired all six hitters he faced in a spotless relief outing.

A win tomorrow afternoon in the series finale would salvage a series split for the C's. They send Lazaro Estrada to the slope opposite Hillsboro's Logan Clayton. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.