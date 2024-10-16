Three Hounds Named to US Eagles Traveling Squad

October 16, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - US Eagles head coach Scott Lawrence and the men's national team staff have named the 30-man traveling squad for the Eagles' fall test matches. Three Chicago Hounds earned selection to the group: Nate Augspurger, Mark O'Keeffe, and Noah Brown. The team has a three-game slate lined up, with contests against Tonga, Portugal, and Spain.

Augspurger has been a mainstay in the Eagles' set-up and will provide much-needed veteran leadership on this three-game tour. However, O'Keeffe and Brown are two players seeking their first taste of international XVs.

O'Keeffe qualifies for domestic status after first coming stateside in 2019 with Rugby United New York. The outside back has been one of the best attacking threats in Major League Rugby since then, accumulating 4,539 meters on the ground, which ranks fifth all time in the history of the league. O'Keeffe scored 133 career points via 25 tries.

Conversely, Noah Brown was introduced to the fans of Major League Rugby just this past season. The fourth-overall pick in the 2023 Collegiate Draft made his debut in week three and claimed his stake in a roster spot for nearly every game following. Brown finished an impressive rookie campaign with four tries and 43 carries for 523 meters (12.2 MPC).

US Eagles Fall Test Match Schedule

November 9- USA vs Portugal

November 16- USA vs Tonga

November 23- USA vs Spain

