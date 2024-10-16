Seattle SeaWolves Sign Siaosi "CC" Mahoni as New Lock

October 16, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We are thrilled to announce the signing of Siaosi "CC" Mahoni, a powerful and towering presence joining our squad as a lock! Standing at an impressive 6'8 ¬Â³ and weighing 270 pounds, CC brings a combination of size, strength, and experience that will bolster our second row.

Hailing from East Palo Alto, CA, CC is no stranger to high-level competition. He has been a standout in Major League Rugby (MLR), with seven years of experience, including playing for the San Diego Legion and Houston Sabercats. Mahoni's international resume is equally impressive, as he has represented the USA Eagles and competed in the Americas Rugby Championship, adding depth and skill to our squad.

Here's what Head Coach Allen Clarke had to say about the new signing:

"It's wonderful to welcome CC and his family to the Seawolves. He arrives hungry to compete with our other second-row forwards and is ambitious to re-establish himself in the national squad."

CC's rugby journey is filled with growth and achievement, from helping turn around teams to consistently ranking in the top 5, to earning caps for his national team. Off the pitch, CC is a talented grill master and passionate about giving back to his community, frequently volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House and local schools.

CC Mahoni is eager to bring his physicality and leadership to the Seattle Seawolves this season, and we're excited to see his impact on the pitch.

