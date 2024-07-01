Three Homers Power Sox to Victory

July 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: A trio of long balls powered the AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canadians Monday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium. All of Everett's runs were scored via the home run.

Vancouver jumped ahead early, taking a 3-0 lead following a string of hits in the bottom of the first inning. However, the AquaSox responded, blasting three home runs across the next four innings to regain the lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jared Sundstrom hit his 10th home run to left field to score Everett's first run. After Caleb Cali singled and Freuddy Batista reached on an error, Axel Sanchez blasted a three-run bomb to left field to take a 4-3 lead.

Right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse cruised across his next three innings of work, allowing only one hit in that span. His day concluded after throwing four innings of three-run baseball, allowing only four hits and two earned runs while striking out four Canadians. Relieving Peavyhouse was Tyler Cleveland, who threw a scoreless top of the fifth and struck out a pair of batters.

Everett added their fifth run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Hunter Fitz-Gerald smashed a solo home run for his third long ball of the season. RJ Schreck doubled, but the Frogs would only scratch across one run in the inning, extending their lead 5-3. Fitz-Gerald hit safely two more times throughout the game, concluding his afternoon with three hits to raise his batting average to .266.

Pitching the last four innings was the duo of right-handers Jimmy Kingsbury and Stefan Raeth. Kingsbury threw three innings, allowing only one hit and zero earned runs while lowering his ERA to 2.33. Finishing the game and earning his sixth save was Raeth, who tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Frogs' 5-4 victory while giving the undefeated Vancouver squad their first loss of the season's second half.

