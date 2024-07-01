Veterans Appreciation Tonight

July 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tonight we kick off our three game series with the Spokane Indians right here at Gesa Stadium.

This evening we are celebrating our service veterans with Veterans Appreciation Night. Former and current military members are invited to join us and receive a special ticket price of just $7 for some of the best seats in the ballpark. These tickets must be purchased in person or over the phone by calling the Dust Devils office, 509-544-8789.

Help us say thank you to the brave men and women who have sacrificed for the well-being of our country by coming to the game tonight and being a part of Veterans Appreciation.

Gates open tonight at 6:05pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.

Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at the official ticket site, www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

