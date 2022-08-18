Three Home Runs Power Missoula Past Idaho Falls

August 18, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads, and Idaho Falls Chukars would both have the offenses rolling in the early going in game 2 of a 6 game set on Wednesday night. 9 runs would come in over the first 2 innings combined with each team getting on the board in both innings. Thanks to an advantage from the long ball however, the PaddleHeads would hold the advantage.

Missoula would tally 6 runs over the first 2 innings to take an early 4-run lead. After a quick start from Idaho Falls in the first 2 frames, the Chukars offense would also quiet down considerably, plating only 4 runs after the first 2 innings. This allowed Missoula to stretch their advantage down the stretch on their way to an 11-7 victory to record their eighth consecutive win.

