Future Legends Complex Announces Purchase of Grand Junction Rockies

WINDSOR, Colo. - Future Legends, the groundbreaking youth sports complex set to open in Windsor, Colo., in 2023, has added the Grand Junction Rockies to its stable of professional sports teams, effective after the completion of the current Pioneer League season.

The Rockies are a four-time winner of the Pioneer League presented by TicketSmarter's South Division, taking home the title most recently in 2018. They also won the division in 1988 and 1989 as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and 1981-the season they won the overall league title-as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We're excited to bring Grand Junction under the Future Legends umbrella," said Mike Tollin, managing partner of professional sports at Future Legends. "We'll be taking over at the end of the current season, and we have high hopes for the franchise. Our goals are to put a winning ball club on the field, enhance the experience for fans attending the games, and truly make the team and its players an integral part of this baseball-loving community."

The team, who previously played in Butte, Mont., and Casper, Wyo., will remain in Grand Junction and will continue to play at Suplizio Field. Suplizio Field will also undergo enhancements to ensure it better serves the team and the Grand Junction community. Additional announcements regarding the Grand Junction Rockies will be made in the near future.

The Rockies will join the Northern Colorado Owlz, also of the Pioneer League, and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC of USL League One, as part of the Future Legends family. The Owlz and the Hailstorm will both call the Future Legends Complex's TicketSmarter Stadium home when the stadium opens next season.

Opening in Windsor, the 118-acre Future Legends Complex will feature 6,500-seat TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, lodging, and retail; and will host guests for major youth sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

STATEMENT FROM GJR, LLC

For everything there is a season-especially when it comes to baseball. Due to the changes in the affiliation of minor league baseball, GJR, LLC, the current owners of the Grand Junction Rockies, believe that the season of its ownership of the team has run its course and that it is an appropriate time for this sale.

GJR, LLC thanks all the tremendous fans, sponsors, and employees of the Grand Junction Rockies for their support since 2012. We wish Future Legends all the best in continuing to bring professional baseball to Grand Junction for many seasons yet to come.

