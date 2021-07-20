Three Home Run Day Carry Billings to Victory

Missoula, MT - The Billings Mustangs offense exploded for five runs in the first two innings to help lift them to a 8-5 victory on Monday evening at Ogren Park in Missoula, Montana.

Anthony Amicangelo paced the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning.

In the second, Chris Eusay clubbed his team leading seventh home run of the season to make it 3-0 Mustangs. It was Eusay's third home run of the series, all three have come in the second inning of a game. A few batters later, Tristen Carranza followed suite with another two-run home run. Mustangs jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Missoula.

Missoula chipped away with a three run third inning that was highlighted by a Luke Navigato three-run home run. His second long ball in back-to-back ballgames.

Paddleheads tacked on two more in the fourth inning as well.

Bryan Leef started the inning with a solo-home run, his first of his professional career. Paddleheads and Mustangs were tied at five after four inning of play.

Anthony Amicangelo led off the fifth inning with a solo-home run, his third of the season. Amicangelo finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Mustangs scored two runs in the eighth inning off Palmer Wenzel. Wenzel had allowed just two earned runs in fourteen innings coming into the game.

After Mustangs starter Alex Smith went six innings, Neil Lang fired 2 2/3 scoreless. Tyshaun Chapman entered the game with runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning. After a ten minute delay because the sprinklers came on in the infield, Chapman threw two pitches and induced a fly out to Clay Fisher. Mustangs hold on to win 8-5. Mustangs win the final two games to take a share of first place in the northern division.

The Mustangs (20-31/2-1) have an off day tomorrow before they welcome in the Boise Hawks to Dehler Park for a six game series. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

