Lines Spins a Gem and Smith Goes Deep Twice to Win Series for Boise

July 20, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - A masterful pitching performance and a bunch of bombs lead the Boise Hawks to a series victory over the Great Falls Voyagers by a final score of 7-4 on Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

After a scoreless top half of the first, the Boise Hawks struck for three runs during their ups, starting the game with a leadoff single from Myles Miller, a double off the left-field fence from Jason Dicochea and an RBI double from Alejandro Rivero to score Dicochea after Miller scored on a wild pitch during Rivero's at-bat.

The Voyagers would bring in a run in the second to make it 3-1, but Byron Smith would quickly return the Hawks to a three run lead by hitting a solo home run in his first trip into the box in the bottom of the second.

Smith would come up again in the fourth inning, with the Hawks leading 5-3 and crank another baseball out of the park to left, making it consecutive at-bats with a jack for him to begin the game.

Mitch Lines locked in for Boise after a shaky third where he gave up two runs, and dominated the rest of the way, tossing five scoreless innings in a row for his longest outing of the season.

The final line for Lines was eight innings, six hits allowed, and three runs given up, while striking out five Voyagers batters.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wladimir Galindo greeted Great Falls reliever Malcom Grady with a missile to center-field, his third straight game with a home run and 11th on the season.

The blast moved Galindo into a tie for fifth place in the PBL with Jacob Barfield of the Rocky Mountain Vibes and Aaron Bond of the Missoula PaddleHeads.

With tonight's victory the Boise Hawks won not only the six game series (4-2) over the Voyagers, but also the season series (7-5).

Boise will hit the road for their next six contests, heading to Billings to take on the Mustangs at Dehler Park.

The Hawks will send Zach Penrod to the mound in the series opener, which is slated to begin at 6:35 on Wednesday evening in Montana.

