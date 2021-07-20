Marlins Purchase Contract of Castillo from PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT. - Just three days removed from clinching the Pioneer League's First Half title, and home field advantage in the 2021 Divisional Round, the PaddleHeads and their championship caliber roster have continued to make waves within MLB circles, announcing today they have reached an agreement with the Miami Marlins to purchase the contract of outfielder, Kyler Castillo. The acquisition of Castillo marks the fourth PaddleHead to be signed by a Major League organization.

Acquired on June 13 after a COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 season with the University of New Mexico, Kyler appeared in 37 games during the Lobos' 2020-2021 campaign, posting a .425 batting average, 37 RBI, and 7 home runs. It only took 21 appearances with the PaddleHeads, and a slash line of .314/.403/.373 to get the attention of Marlins' scouts.

The Marlins acquisition of Castillo will mark the outfielders first stint in affiliated baseball.

The PaddleHeads return home on July 28 for a six-game homestand against the Grand Junction Rockies.

