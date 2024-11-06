Three Game Weekend
November 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
It's a three game weekend at the Sullivan Arena. The Anchorage Wolverines aim to extend their win streak as the Minnesota Wilderness travel north to play their first series in the Sully.
The two have yet to see each other this season, making this match up unpredictable and one you don't want to miss. The Wolverines enter the series in second place in the Midwest Division, with the Wilderness in seventh of eighth.
Hockeytown Premier
The Anchorage Wolverines are excited to share that "Hockeytown", a documentary following the Wolverines inaugural season, will premiere December 15th at the Anchorage International Film Festival. Stay tuned for time and location!
