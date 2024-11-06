Maryland Returns Home to Honor Veterans, Face Rochester

November 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears return home triumphant after a four-game road trip that saw the team go 3-1-0 and outscore its opponents 19-14. As they return home to honor United States military veterans on Veterans Day weekend, they also have an important set of games at hand as they host the Rochester Jr. Americans, who are tied with Maryland for the second seed in the East Division.

The Black Bears were able to sweep the Elmira Aviators in its most recent series, but it was no easy task. Game one seemed to be in hand after goals from forwards Markas Samenas and Isac Nielsen, and goals from defenseman Dylan Gordon and Maddox Tulacro, Maryland's 4-0 lead midway through the third period seemed safe. However, the Aviators stormed back to tie the game with just seven seconds left. Despite the pushback, the Black Bears held strong as the game went to a shootout. And, in the shootout, thanks to goals from Nielsen and forward Luke Rubin, as well as a pair of saves from goaltender Benji Motew, Maryland prevailed by the score of 5-4. The Black Bears learned from their mistakes and, on night two, elected to keep its foot on the gas pedal. Maryland's offense erupted for 46 shots which led to goals from forwards Tanner Duncan, Kieran Litterick, Isac Nielsen, and Tyler Stern, as well as defenseman Dylan Gordon and Victor Mannebratt as they put the game away by the score of 6-2. Goaltender Ryan Denes made 19 saves in the win.

The Rochester Jr. Americans enter this series with a 9-4-4 record and are currently on a four-game win streak, outscoring its opponents 20-8 in the process. Last weekend, they were able to pull off a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Rebels on the road. Rochester won game one in a nailbiter, getting an Adam Gionta overtime goal and 34 saves from goaltender Danick Leroux in a 4-3 overtime win. Game two was a more dominant affair for the Jr. Americans, as they rode a four-goal first period to a 5-2 win, with forward Calle Karlsson recording a hat trick and Leroux with another solid 20 save performance.

These two teams met earlier this season in a two-game series in Rochester, both winning one game each. In game one, Rochester got two goals from Hugo Branthsson and 28 saves from Leroux in a 2-0 win over Maryland. The Black Bears returned the favor with a big offensive explosion in the second period, getting two goals from Nielsen and a goal each from forward Luke Rubin and defenseman Sebastien Brockman. The Jr. Americans would press back in the third but couldn't overcome Motew, who made 32 saves in a 4-3 Maryland win.

Players to Watch:

Danick Leroux (G, ROC): Leroux has been stellar in between the pipes for Rochester this season, sporting a 7-1-1 record and a .919 save percentage along with one shutout. The Holy Cross commit has won his last three starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in his last six starts.

Markas Samenas (F, MYD): Samenas is coming off a strong weekend performance that earned him the East Division's third star of the week, recording a goal and three assists against Elmira. Samenas has registered at least one point in seven of the 12 games he's played in this season.

