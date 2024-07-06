Three Fresno Clouts Supports Prosecky's Superb Start In 9-2 Win Over Modesto

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (5-9, 43-36) pulverized the Modesto Nuts (7-7, 48-30) 9-2 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 34-15 when scoring first (15-5 at home) and 18-7 when tallying 10 or more hits (8-3 at home). Fresno won their second straight game against Modesto, moving to 4-1 at home in the second half. The Grizzlies also enjoyed their second consecutive victory on a Friday home contest, after starting 0-5 on the season.

The Grizzlies offense supplied nine runs on 12 hits, four walks, a pair of Nuts' miscues, two wild pitches and one hit-by-pitch. Fresno's lineup swatted three homers, the most in a game this season, while adding one double and one triple. The Grizzlies 2-5 batters combined for 10 of the 12 hits, collecting all three clouts, driving in five RBI and scoring seven runs. Fresno generated all nine runs over four straight innings, which included a three-run fourth and a four-spot in the fifth.

Andy Perez led the charge with a pair of wallops (six on the year), the third multi-homer game for the Grizzlies this season (Braylen Wimmer and Luis Mendez). Perez finished with a trio of RBI, three runs and one walk. Caleb Hobson contributed with the other big fly, the first Fresno run of the evening. It was Hobson's third round tripper in 2024. Hobson picked up two RBI, a pair of runs and one walk. Wimmer reached base three times with a pair of hits and runs. Mendez spanked four hits, including a triple and bunt single. He lengthened his hit streak to 10 games, the fifth double-digit hit streak by a Grizzlies batter this year.

The run support was enough for Grizzlies' lefty Michael Prosecky (1-0, win) in his return to Chukchansi Park. Prosecky dazzled for five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one walk while fanning nine. The first five outs by the Nuts were down by way of the K. Tyler Hoffman and Hunter Mann blanketed the final four frames, punching out four. Hoffman relished a career-high two innings of work. The trio of arms pooled together for 13 strikeouts.

Modesto's offense scattered two runs on seven hits and five walks. Jacob Sharp powered a solo shot off Prosecky in the fifth, his fifth bomb of the season. A sacrifice fly by Edryn Rodriguez in the seventh plated Milkar Perez. Rodriguez and Perez each reached base twice. Aidan Smith roped a double and drew a walk in the setback. Elijah Dale (3-5) took the loss after permitting five runs in four and one-third frames of action. The squads conclude their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- C Jacob Sharp (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Edryn Rodriguez (1-2, RBI, BB)

- DH Milkar Perez (2-4, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Ashton Izzi (6-3, 2.70) vs. Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-4, 3.04)

On That Fres-Note:

Over two years, Prosecky has made 12 starts at home, going 8-2 with a 1.29 ERA (63.0 IP, 42 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 17 BB, 79 K).

