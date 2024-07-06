Quakes Explode for 10-0 Win

July 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes snapped a three-game skid and made some history on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark, hammering Visalia by a final of 10-0.

Five Rancho pitchers combined on a one-hit, nine-inning shutout, the first one-hitter in franchise history, as they earned their sixth shutout of the year.

Visalia's lone hit came from Angel Ortiz, who opened the fifth inning with a clean single to center field off Dodgers' right-hander Joe Kelly, who joined Rancho for his second rehab appearance this week. Kelly, who walked Adrian De Leon after the hit, got a strikeout and a double-play to work a scoreless fifth, using just 13 pitches.

Rancho's offense pounded out 14 hits, with Sean McLain leading the way with a 4-for-4 night. Carlos Rojas had three hits and two RBIs, while Juan Alonso homered (5) and drove in three.

The Quakes grabbed the early lead in the second, scoring five times against Visalia starter Wilkin Paredes for a 5-0 lead, capped with Alonso's three-run homer.

Rancho got two more in the fourth on a two-run single from Jose Meza, then added three more in the fifth to knock Paredes (3-3) from the game, after giving up all ten runs.

Moises Brito (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in his debut and got the win for the Quakes, as they snapped their three-game losing streak and also ended Visalia's three-game win streak.

The Quakes (7-7, 37-41) will send Roque Gutierrez (1-1) to the mound in Saturday's rubber game, as he'll take on Visalia's Adonys Perez (2-5) in the final game of the three-game series at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

