Three Former Ports Crack The Athletic's Keith Law's Top 100 Prospects List

February 25, 2020





With Spring Training camp underway and games starting over the weekend, one of baseball's top scouting analysts unveiled his first look at baseball's top 100 prospects entering the 2020 season. Keith Law of The Athletic (formerly ESPN) has been compiling his top prospect lists since 2006 scouring minor league ballparks and

Keith Law of The Athletic (formerly ESPN) has been compiling his top prospect lists since 2006 scouring minor league ballparks and speaking with numerous scouts on how they view the future MLB stars.

Entering the 2020 season, the Oakland Athletics possess three prospects that Law views very favorably. Ports fans will remember the trio fondly as they all had strong California League performances at the beginning of their pro ball careers.

Beginning the list in left-handed flame thrower A.J. Puk who Law slots at No. 21 in his rankings. Puk got a cup of coffee with Oakland last season following his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The former sixth overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida, Puk's finally ready to establish himself at the sport's highest level.

Law describes Puk as a 'Three-pitch guy whose changeup was better in his return than his slider, although his breaking stuff may just be slower in returning after surgery. He looks like he'll miss enough bats with the three primary weapons to be a good No. 2 (starter).'

Not far behind on the rankings is another electric left hander who shined at Banner Island Ballpark. Jesus Luzardo is the second A's player on the board and falls at No. 26 overall in the rankings. Acquired by Oakland from the Washington Nationals for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in 2017, Luzardo made his big-league debut last season and excelled.

'He's been dominant when healthy,' Law explained. 'He's been up to 97 mph and can sit 92-95 as a starter, with an above-average change and curveball that became plus when he pitched in relief for the big club. Luzardo threw 51 curves and got big-league hitters to swing and miss at 13 (25.5 percent).'

Both Luzardo and Puk are expected to pitch for the Athletics in the starting rotation this season.

Rounding out the list at No. 36 is catcher Sean Murphy. The small-school product from Wright State enters Spring Training as one of many competing to be the A's everyday catcher. Entering his age-25 season Murphy will look to breakout in a league that's lacking impact players at catcher.

'He can murder a fastball and makes consistently hard contact when he squares one up,' Law wrote. 'He's a top-shelf defender behind the plate with one of the best throwing arms of any catcher in baseball, earning very high marks from the A's for his blocking, receiving, game-calling and work with pitchers.'

Each of the players mentioned above had strong impact in Stockton with their stellar play. They now take their talents 66 miles west to the Oakland Coliseum to help an Athletics team seeking its third consecutive postseason berth.

The Ports begin play on April 7, and will open up at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports will also be hosting the 2020 California League All-Star game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

