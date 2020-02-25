San Jose Giants to Host Mason Saunders Night

SAN JOSE, CA- It's time to saddle up at Excite Ballpark! The first Friday night of summer for the San Jose Giants will be a roping good time as the organization celebrates Mason Saunders, the alter ego of World Series Champion and San Jose Giant alum Madison Bumgarner . In lieu of the recent story surrounding Bumgarner's secret rodeo identity, the organization will host Mason Saunders Night on Friday, June 5. The evening will be complete with a San Jose Giants/Rodeo Shirsey giveaway, themed promotions and more. Special items will be featured on the Turkey Mike's BBQ menu and fans are encouraged to dress up as their alias or alter ego in order to win special prizes.

Two free future game tickets will be given to all fans who wear a Bumgarner jersey or rodeo outfit.

"This ain't our first rodeo," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "The San Jose Giants are proud to celebrate one of their all-time greats with a fun-filled entertaining night at the ballpark. We want to make sure that Madison is not only remembered for what he did on the baseball field, but also celebrate his unique accomplishments in the rodeo arena. We hope that Mason will be able to join us but understand he may have other commitments at this time of the year."

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2020 Opening Night is Friday, April 17 at Excite Ballpark against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

