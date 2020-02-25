Ports Announce 2020 Job Fair

The Stockton Ports are pleased to announce the Ports' upcoming casting call on Saturday, March, 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Banner Island Ballpark. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out the online application through our website https://www.milb.com/stockton/community/gameday-employment.

The Stockton Ports and our Food Services partner, Professional Sports Catering, are both seeking new gameday workers for the 2020 season.

Available positions for the 2020 season include: on-field ushers, ticket takers, box office staff, kid zone staff, merchandise store, parking, promo ticket team and camera and video board operators. For more information on the above positions, please visit our website.

Additionally, we'll be hosting tryouts for an on-field emcee for the season.

At the event, applications will be available to complete if not filled out prior and individuals will have the opportunity to learn more about specific positions.

"The Ports are very excited to kick off the 2020 season with the mission of continuing to provide fun, family entertainment and lifelong memories," Ports Director of Operations and Events Luke Johnson said. "Gameday workers are a crucial part of the Ports organization and help cultivate the fun atmosphere our fans have come to know and love."

An ideal candidate must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable and excited to work in a fast-paced and fun environment. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older by the home opener (April 17) to work for the Ports or Professional Sports Catering.

Professional Sports Catering will also host two additional job fairs at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday March 3 and Thursday March 12. Both events will run from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

The Ports begin play on April 17 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

