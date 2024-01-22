Three Bobbleheads Honor Travs Stars in 2024

January 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Always a highlight of the Arkansas Travelers annual promotions, three bobblehead giveaways will occur in 2024. Figurines commemorating Jonatan Clase, George Kirby and Cal Raleigh will be featured on three different Saturdays this season with the first 1,000 fans through the gates on each of those nights getting the souvenir.

The Jonatan Clase bobblehead giveaway will take place on Saturday, June 22, and is presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust. Clase played for the Travelers this past season becoming a fan favorite with his speed and big smile. The bobblehead depicts Clase diving headlong into a base and losing his helmet.

Clase led the Texas League with 62 stolen bases in 2023, becoming the first Travs player to lead the league in steals since 1989. His overall minor league numbers last season included 20+ home runs and 70+ stolen bases making him the first known minor league player to achieve a 20/70 season.

The George Kirby bobblehead night will be on Saturday, August 10, and is presented by Dr Pepper. Kirby pitched for the Travs in the 2021 and 2022 seasons making a total of 11 starts on the mound. The former 1st round draft pick was one of the top prospects in baseball when with Arkansas and is known for his stoic demeanor and fierce competitiveness. Kirby's bobblehead shows him looking laser-focused as he gets ready to deal another pitch.

Since being called up by Seattle directly from Arkansas and making his Major League debut on May 8, 2022, Kirby has gone 21-15 with a 3.37 ERA in 56 starts for the Mariners. He was selected to his first All-Star game last season and has made two appearances in the postseason for Seattle, earning a save while throwing a total of eight scoreless innings.

The Cal Raleigh bobblehead giveaway will be Saturday, September 7, and is presented by Hardee's. Raleigh played 39 games with Arkansas at the end of the 2019 season showing off his trademark power at the dish and leadership skills as a catcher behind the plate. A switch-hitter, he is depicted batting left-handed in his figurine slugging a baseball.

Raleigh made his Major League debut on July 21, 2021, with Seattle and immediately became the Mariners' primary catcher. He endeared himself to Mariners fans late in the 2022 season with his game-winning homer that clinched Seattle's first playoff berth in 21 seasons. Raleigh has led MLB in homers by a catcher in each of the past two seasons (27, 30) and in 2023 became the first catcher since 1993 to lead the big leagues in home runs and caught stealings in the same year.

Additional highlights from the 2024 promotional schedule will be released in the coming days, followed by a full slate of promotions to be released on January 31st. Single game tickets for the Travs 2024 season go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 1.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs will begin their 2024 campaign at home on Friday, April 5th, versus the Springfield Cardinals. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.