Wind Surge Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

WICHITA, Kansas - The Minnesota Twins announced their 2024 Minor League coaching staffs today, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge.

Former Manager of the year Ramon Borrego will return for his fourth season at the helm. He has led the Wind Surge to the postseason in two of his three seasons for the Surge. He will be joined on the staff by hitting coach Corbin Day, pitching coaches DJ Engle and Carlos Hernandez, Hitting and Development Coach Yeison Perez, Baseball Technology Coordinator Chase Carder, athletic trainers Katie Lortie and Chase Thompson and strength and conditioning coach Jacob Needham.

Borrego, who is entering his 15th season as a manager in the Twins organization, has led his team to the postseason in five of the past six seasons, including the Surge in '21 and '22 and a 2018 Florida State League Championship (Single-A, Ft. Myers). This year is Ramon's fifth season at the Double-A level having led the Southern League Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 76-63 record and to the playoff semifinals in 2019. Originally signed by Minnesota on October 9, 1995 as an undrafted free agent, Borrego played in the Twins organization from 1996-2002. Ramon coached at the Twins Venezuelan Baseball Academy from 2004-2008, prior to starting his managerial career at the Twins Dominican Republic Baseball Academy in 2009.

"This is exciting news for Wichita, Ramon is a tremendous leader and teacher" said Jay Miller, Wind Surge President. "Ramon and his staff have done a fantastic job developing players and over the past three seasons 28 players have been promoted to Major League Baseball and many others to Triple A."

DJ Engle enters his fourth season with the Twins organization and second season with the Wind Surge. The Wisconsin native has a Kansas background spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at McPherson College after earning his master's at Fort Hays State University.

Carlos Hernandez enters his seventh season with the Twins organization and first in Class AA Wichita. He spent the 2023 season with the Midwest League Champion Cedar Rapids Kernels. Hernandez pitched ten season in Minor League Baseball and three seasons in the Major League's with the Houston Astros making 33 starts from 2001-2003.

Corbin Day enters his second season in the Twins organization and 2024 will mark his first time at Double-A. Day spent the 2023 season with the Midwest League Champion Cedar Rapids Kernels. The team led the league in runs scored, home runs and finished third in batting average. Prior to working in professional baseball he spent three seasons at Kirkwood Community College as their hitting and catching coach.

Yeison Perez will begin his seventh year with the Twins organization and his first in Wichita. He spent the 2023 season with Cedar Rapids and the prior two seasons as the hitting coach with the Twins Florida Coast League Team. He played seasons of Minor League Baseball in the Seattle Mariners and Twins organization.

Katie Lortie and Chase Thompson will work as Athletic Trainers for the club and Jacob Needham will have the role as strength and conditioning coach. Chase Carder will return for his third season as the Baseball Technology Coordinator.

The Surge open their season on April 5th at Riverfront Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders.

