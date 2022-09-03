Thompson Blanks Lancaster

The Charles County, Maryland native, pitching in his 10th season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was honored with a bobblehead giveaway at the gate.

Working on just three days rest, Thompson (14-3) responded with a two-hit shutout pitching the Blue Crabs to a 7-0 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the middle game of a three-game series.

The loss cut the 'Stormers' lead over Southern Maryland in the North race to four with 14 games remaining on the schedule.

Thompson retired the first 13 batters of the game before Anderson Feliz yanked a double past right fielder Braxton Lee. Anthony Peroni and Chris Proctor both flied to center to complete the inning. Trace Loehr drew the only walk allowed by the right-hander after a lengthy, one-out at bat in the sixth. Andretty Cordero opened the seventh with a single to left center, but Thompson retired the final nine he faced.

Nile Ball (9-5) matched Thompson for a good portion of the night. The Lancaster right-hander dealt a shutout for 4 1/3 innings before yielding a one-out solo homer to Joe DeLuca in the fifth. Ball retired six straight after the home run to keep the Barnstormers close, but faded in the seventh.

With one out, Alex Crosby ripped a single into center. Zach Collier followed with a triple to the warning track in deep right center. DeLuca walked, and Collier was able to score when Ball made a wild pickoff throw to first. Jared Walker belted a two-run homer to left center, and Ian Yetsko chased the Lancaster starter with a single.

Chase Johnson came in and got a double play with his first pitch before yielding two runs of his own in the bottom of the eighth.

Lancaster will send Cameron Gann (6-8) to the hill on Sunday against right-hander Eddie Butler (12-3) in the series finale on Sunday. Fans may tune into the YouTube broadcast at 2:00.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 5-3 on the 15-game road trip...It was the first time Lancaster had been held to fewer than three runs since July 22 at York and the first time Lancaster had been shut out since May 20 against Wild Health in Lexington...Andretty Cordero's single was his 165th hit of the season, moving him to within nine of the franchise record.

