Thomas Gavello Named California League Player of the Week

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants infielder Thomas Gavello was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week after his hot bat carried the Giants to five wins in six games against the visiting Lake Elsinore Storm. Gavello is the first San Jose player to earn California League honors for the current North Division leaders.

Gavello, a utility infielder drafted in the 13th round out of the University of Pacific in 2022 by the San Francisco Giants, has been a prominent feature at the top of the lineup while moving all over the infield and even appearing behind the plate to catch this year. This past week at home, he recorded seven hits in 15 at bats (.467 avg), with three home runs and eight runs batted in. His two home runs on May 9 were the first multi-home run game by a Giant this year. Gavello now leads the entire California League in OPS (1.094) and slugging percentage (.616) and is top ten in several other categories including average (.314), home runs (6), runs batted in (21) and extra base hits (13).

The San Jose Giants embark on a 12-game road trip to Stockton and Modesto beginning tomorrow, May 16. The Giants return home to face the Fresno Grizzlies on Memorial Day. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

