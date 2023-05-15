Tequila Fest to Take over Chukchansi Park this Saturday

The largest tequila festival in the state comes to downtown Fresno featuring headliners T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon Fresno, CA - Tequila Fest, presented by Don Julio and 21 Seeds Tequila, is coming to Chukchansi Park this Saturday, May 20, for an event unlike any other. Featuring headliners T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon, the event will also have food trucks, vendors, and, of course, LOTS of tequila The entire ballpark will be activated for the event as Chukchansi Park is transformed into the tequila epicenter of the state. Guests can visit the Tequila Tastery in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina for various samples of tequila with 10 tastings available for $25. The plaza along Tulare Street will evolve into Agave Alley for the evening featuring the Estrella Jalisco Stage, Vendor Village, a mechanical bull, a face painter, and more.

Finally, Fresno Social presented by Michelob Ultra will feature the Cigar Mas Fino Lounge for the evening - the first cigar lounge of its kind at the ballpark.

"This event is going to be an incredible showcase of the kind of high-caliber event Chukchansi Park is able to host," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "From Agave Alley to the Don Julio & 21 Seeds Stage, downtown Fresno is going to be electric on Saturday evening."

Supporting headliners T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon will be a multitude of local acts including J Rose, Breath of Evolution, Hard Times, and The Box on the Don Julio & 21 Seeds Stage. The event will also highlight some of the Central Valley's top food trucks with appearances from Aguas Las Rancheritas, Los Toritos, Mangonazo, Mariscos Las Brisas, SnoBiz, Spicy Birdz, Tacos La Vaporera, Where's the Food, and Yasss Fish Tacos.

"Central California has been buzzing for weeks over this incredible throwback hip-hop entertainment with T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon. We are excited to see Chukchansi Park full of festival goers for this inaugural Tequila Fest Fresno!" said Lance Cardoza, Executive Vice President of Capitol International Productions, Inc.

Tickets for Tequila Fest are available at TequilaFestFresno.com with General Admission tickets available for $75. Tickets for the Kodiak Club featuring the Official B95 CK & Carmen Preshow Party are available for $150 and feature a private bar, exclusive entertainment, a great view, and more. Limited VIP Tickets are also still available for $150 with a private bar, free Tequila Tastery tickets, and a reserved section directly in front of the Don Julio & 21 Seeds Stage. Guests who purchase General Admission tickets will be able to upgrade their tickets to VIP Tickets for $100 on the day of the event. Chukchansi Park gates will open at 4:30pm with the event expected to run until midnight.

