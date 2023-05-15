Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine Named California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8 - 14

May 15, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Connor Staine was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8 - 14.

Staine's impressive start on Saturday, May 13 versus Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Rawhide.

Staine delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six scoreless innings.

The 22-year-old allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional- best with seven strikeouts. It was Staine's second time this season starting a game where it ended in a Grizzlies shutout win.

The UCF product gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fourth California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

The Grizzlies start a six-game series tomorrow night against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate) at John Thurman Field. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2023 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.