Thomas Bertrand-Hudon Fires up Mosaic to Start 2nd Half I CFL

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







In for an injured running back AJ Ouellette, Canadian RB Thomas Bertrand-Hudon takes a screen from Trevor Harris to the house for the early score







