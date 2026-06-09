This Week in AppleSox Baseball: Homestands, Sweeps, and Shutouts

Published on June 8, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Two weeks in, and the 2026 season is already shaping up to be an exciting one. The AppleSox played the Bellingham Bells and Kamloops NorthPaws in six games this past week, and each one brought its own flair.

The 'Sox started in Bellingham and won their first series of the year 2-1. In game one, Hiroshi Johnson made his first start of the season and did not disappoint.

The JUCO right-hander spun five innings with only one run and three hits. Joseph Coupland, Noah Figuered, and Matt Torres backed him up at the plate, each driving in a run to help the 'Sox win 3-2.

In game two, Wenatchee secured the series win in extra innings. Felix Schlede got his first start of the year and managed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Nikko Paoletto stood out at the plate, getting two hits, two walks, and one RBI to bolster the offense. The game came down to the tenth inning, where a throwing error by the Bells scored the go-ahead run for the 'Sox. Then, it was reliever Jonathan Christner who forced a double play to secure the 5-4 win and take the series. Christner was hyped up for the win, chucking his glove at the dugout after pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to slam the door.

But, Bellingham got the last laugh in game three, winning it 3-2 in comeback fashion and walking it off in the ninth. Dylan Schlenger was the man on the mound to allow the walk-off, allowing two runs on four hits through 2 2/3 innings.

Then, the 'Sox made their way home for the first time this year to take on the NorthPaws. Going into the series, Wenatchee was one of the worst-hitting teams in the league, with Kamloops slugging the ball better than anyone else in the WCL. However, you would not have guessed that after the series.

The AppleSox swept the series, walking off game one, edging out game two, and coasting through game three.

Jonah Shields and Paoletto were the heroes of game one, with Shields winning player of the game with five hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Then, Paoletto walked off the game in the tenth inning, blooping a single into right field to win it 9-8 in extras.

Game two was all AppleSox all day long... until the ninth. Right-hander Luke Sterkel started the game and truly dominated from the mound. Seven innings, no runs, six strikeouts, and only four hits won him pitcher of the game and set the 'Sox up with an 8-1 lead going into the ninth.

With a seven-run lead, Wenatchee was three outs away from the series win. However, they proceeded to cough up six hits and six runs in the frame, making it 8-7 late. But, right-hander Clint Beck managed to clutch up with two outs and struck out the last batter looking.

With a series sweep on tap, the 'Sox did not blink. They scored all four runs in the first three innings and then coasted all the way to a win. Kainoa Santiago won player of the game with two hits, one RBI, and one walk. He and his fellow Gonzaga Bulldog, Landon White, accounted for much of the offense, with White getting his first hit of the season and two RBIs in the game.

Christner came in to end the game, and end it he did. He pitched the last two innings and struck out three batters to lock up the 4-0 win and punch the ticket on a series sweep.

That marks Wenatchee's first sweep of the season and their second straight series win to start the year. They currently are first place in the North Division with a 6-2 record, and are among the best pitching teams in the league.

The 'Sox stay at home this week, playing the Springfield Drifters for three games before they head on the road to play Nanaimo in Canada. The series against Springfield starts on June 9 and concludes on June 11.







West Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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