Springfield Hurler and Kamloops Slugger Honored

Published on June 8, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Monday morning, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for the first full week of games in the 2026 season.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Tristan Ledbetter, Springfield Drifters

Ledbetter was nearly untouchable in two outings for the Drifters. The Umpqua CC product blanked Yakima Valley for five innings and earned the win in his first start of the season, June 2. Four days later, he logged three innings of shutout relief against Bellingham. He entered the game against the defending WCL champions in the seventh inning with Springfield down 7-3 and kept the Bells in check while the Drifters rallied for an extra-inning victory. For the week, Ledbetter gave up three hits, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter in eight innings.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kade Crawford, Kamloops NorthPaws

Crawford was an offensive force for the NorthPaws batting .471 (8-for-17) with five extra-base hits. He is committed to Louisiana Tech after spending two seasons at Panola College. Crawford collected three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He added five stolen bases and scored nine runs and slugged 1.000 for the week.







West Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

Springfield Hurler and Kamloops Slugger Honored - WCL

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