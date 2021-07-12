This Week at Victory Field, July 13-18

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 18. The series features a Bark in the Park ballgame on Wednesday, July 14 and concludes with Victory Field's 25th Anniversary Celebration presented by Meijer. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Indianapolis and Omaha have a rich head-to-head history; the two organizations played each other in the American Association finals four times (1978, '82, '88-89). The Indians won each of the last three championship series over Omaha.

Tuesday, July 13 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, July 14 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Limit of one (1) dog per person.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Thursday, July 15 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Special Guest

- Indianapolis native and current Barstool Sports personality Joey Mulinaro will sing the seventhinning stretch.

Friday, July 16 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and Meijer

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Take photos with cardboard cutouts of Victory Field's all-time greats in PNC Plaza, including Josh Bell, Aaron Boone, Sean Casey, Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Saturday, July 17 at 7:05 PM

Victory Field's 25th Anniversary Celebration presented by Meijer

- The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Victory Field commemorative photo frame giveaway.

- Take photos with cardboard cutouts of Victory Field's all-time greats in PNC Plaza, including Josh Bell, Aaron Boone, Sean Casey, Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen.

- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Sunday, July 18 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission while Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases postgame.

- Take photos with cardboard cutouts of Victory Field's all-time greats in PNC Plaza, including Josh Bell, Aaron Boone, Sean Casey, Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

