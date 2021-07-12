Stranger Things Weekend & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Series

July 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Following their six-game road trip in Norfolk, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a twelve-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, July 13. The series features Wizarding Wednesday (July 14), Beats, Bands and Baseball (July 15), Friday Night Fireworks (July 16), Saturday Night Fireworks (July 17), and Stranger Things Weekend (July 17-18).

Tuesday, July 13 vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Tuesday Night Baseball: Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls return home to begin their six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the latest installment of the Surf & Turf Series. The Bulls enter the series with a 10-8 advantage in the Surf & Turf Series against the Jumbo Shrimp.

Wednesday, July 14 vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Wizarding Wednesday: The Bulls celebrate the world of Harry Potter with specially themed on-field games and music based on the popular books and films.

Thursday, July 15 vs Jacksonville (6:35pm) presented by Chiesi

Beats, Brews & Baseball: Adam Decker Trio will be performing outside the Blue Cross NC front gates from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch. Fans can also purchase a beer flight from the 42 Bar at Jackie's Landing.

Friday, July 16 vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite with a post-game fireworks show at the DBAP courtesy of Biomerieux.

Fast & Furious Night: We live our lives 90 feet at a time. It's all about family at Durham Bulls Athletic Park as we pay homage to all nine Fast & Furious films.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Saturday, July 17 vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Stranger Things Weekend: A fan-favorite theme night is back at the DBAP for not one but TWO evenings as the Bulls return to Hawkins, celebrating Stranger Things, written and directed by Durham natives, the Duffer Brothers. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters, as there will be a costume contest, in addition to fun themed games throughout the evening.

Stranger Things Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty Stranger Things jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit United Way.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Post-Game Fireworks Show: Post-game fireworks shows return following Saturday evening contests at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Sunday, July 18 vs Jacksonville (5:05pm)

Stranger Things Weekend: A fan-favorite theme night is back at the DBAP for not one but TWO evenings as the Bulls return to Hawkins, celebrating Stranger Things, written and directed by Durham natives, the Duffer Brothers. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters, as there will be a costume contest, in addition to fun themed games throughout the evening.

Stranger Things Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty Stranger Things jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit United Way.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks will be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids will be able to run the bases after the game with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now, as well as Team USA's tune up game on Monday, July 19 at the DBAP versus the Collegiate National Team, which is scheduled for 6:35pm. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 12, 2021

Stranger Things Weekend & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Series - Durham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.