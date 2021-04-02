This Season It Is Going to Be... Y'all Or Nothing

Florence Y'alls on the mound

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls unveil their 2021 promotional schedule and announce individual tickets are on sale on the same day. The Y'alls are ecstatic for their first true season. Fans will see classic promotional nights return along with brand-new nights guaranteed to excite.

The Y'alls season will kick-off with an extravagant opening weekend. Fans can start Memorial Day weekend off right at Y'alls Ballpark on Saturday, May 29 with a firework show and band performance after the Y'alls take on the Southern Illinois Miners. Bronson Arroyo, our featured guest at the ballpark, and his band take the stage Sunday, May 30 and will sign autographs on the concourse. The weekend ends on Monday, May 31 with a Memorial Day Extravaganza and Kids Opening Day!

Tickets are on sale now and prices are, as always, family friendly! Fans can sit in the Dugout, Air Serv Reserve or Family Sections for only $10 when tickets are bought in advance. Upgrade your seats to the McDonald's VIP Section for only $4 more and receive a coupon for a FREE McDonald's value meal. Take a look at the promotional schedule and pick a game or two perfect for your family.

Classic promotions that will return in 2021 include Bark in the Park, Baseball Brew Fest, Princess Night and Dudes and Daughters Dance. The Y'alls and Marvel have partnered up to enhance our Super Hero days at the ballpark. Two Marvel Super Hero days will take place this year. Friday, July 23 and Friday, August 27 will feature a Thanos Bobblehead and an Ironman Bobblehead, respectively.

Fans will see new promotions added to the schedule such as 80s and 90s Night, Y'alls Olympics, Healthcare Appreciation Night and Prom Night. Due to the unforeseen circumstances last season, the Y'alls will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Negro League this year on July 8, which includes a Satchel Page Bobblehead.

Weekly promotions make a return with Thirsty Thursday, Firework Friday, Rockin' Saturday, and Family Sunday. The Y'alls add $2 Tuesday to the list with $2 tickets and $2 deals at the concession stands.

The Y'alls encourage all fans to go to florenceyalls.com and to follow Florence Y'alls on all social media platforms for more details and the full promotional schedule. All promotional nights are subject to change, and events may be added to the schedule prior to the start of the season. Tickets can be purchased at florenceyalls.com or by calling the Box Office at 859.594.4487. And as always, we have FREE PARKING!

