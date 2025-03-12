This Canadian Star Just Proved He's ELITE! #football #footballhighlights
March 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Is this guy the next CFL superstar? Where would you rank this in Top 10 Plays by Canadians (2024)?
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from March 12, 2025
- American Linebacker Christian McFarland Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.