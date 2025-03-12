This Canadian Star Just Proved He's ELITE! #football #footballhighlights

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Is this guy the next CFL superstar? Where would you rank this in Top 10 Plays by Canadians (2024)?

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 12, 2025

American Linebacker Christian McFarland Joins Alouettes - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.