The U-Show: Thaddeus McMahon, Landon Hafele Interviews
Published on October 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with interviews from Thaddeus McMahon and Landon Hafele
00:08 Recap 04:24 Dubuque 05:10 NCAA 06:18 Commitments 06:34 McMahon 10:38 NHL 11:16 Coming Up 12:15 Hafele
Check out the Des Moines Buccaneers Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025
- Pelletier, Lafton, Weilandt Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Lafton Named USHL Defenseman of the Week - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.