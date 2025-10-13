Pelletier, Lafton, Weilandt Named Players of the Week

Alex Pelletier, Ludvig Lafton, and Max Weilandt have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 10-12.

Forward of the Week

Alex Pelletier, Lincoln Stars

Recorded four goals, one assist, nine shots, and a +3 rating to tie for the league lead in scoring during the week. The Cornell commit is tied for the league lead with seven goals this season.

Scored in Lincoln's 2-1 loss to Madison to extend his goal-scoring streak on Friday, then had a natural hat trick and assist in the Stars' 4-1 win against the Capitols on Saturday, extending his point streak to six games and goal streak to five.

Defenseman of the Week

Ludvig Lafton, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Finished with three primary assists, four shots, and a +1 rating in Dubuque's series sweep against Chicago.

The Utah Mammoth prospect recorded all three helpers on the power play in the Fighting Saints' 11-4 rout of the Steel, helping Dubuque set a team record for goals in a game.

Goalie of the Week

Max Weilandt, Des Moines Buccaneers

Made 40 of 43 stops in a pair of road wins for the Buccaneers at Sioux City and Tri-City, finishing with a 1.50 goals against average and .930 save percentage.

Turned aside 15 of 18 shots in Saturday's win against the Musketeers and posted a 25-save shutout on Sunday against the Storm.







