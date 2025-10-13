Lafton Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on October 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Ludvig Lafton has been named the United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week after a three-assist game for the Fighting Saints.

Lafton recorded three assists in Saturday's record-setting win for the team, all on the power play. Lafton's three assists came in a variety of ways, setting teammates up in three different areas of the ice.

"We are happy for Lafton to be recognized as Defenseman of the Week," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He has acclimated to our team very quickly and has shown he can make an impact for us in all situations."

Through five games for the Fighting Saints, Lafton has five assists. Four of his helpers have come on the power play as the Saints lead the league with a 47.8% conversion rate. Lafton is third among all defensemen in the USHL with his five points. Lafton has a plus-three rating for the Saints so far this season.

"This weekend went really well," said Lafton. "The power play was set up nicely, we kept the puck moving and scored a couple of goals, so it was nice."

After attending NHL Training Camp with the Utah Mammoth, Lafton returned to the Saints lineup and has been impactful in the early-season. Lafton is the second Fighting Saints player to win a weekly honor this season after Melvin Ekman was the first Forward of the Week of the year.

Dubuque returns to the ice on Friday in Muskegon to begin a series between the top-two teams in the Eastern Conference standings.







