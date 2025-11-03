The U-Show: John Torchetti Interview

Published on November 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm YouTube Video







Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from John Torchetti of the Tri-City Storm.

0:08 Recap 2:52 Three Stars 4:46 NCAA 5:03 Commitments 5:57 John Torchetti Interview 9:49 NHL 10:34 Coming Up







United States Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

