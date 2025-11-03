The U-Show: John Torchetti Interview
Published on November 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm YouTube Video
Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from John Torchetti of the Tri-City Storm.
0:08 Recap 2:52 Three Stars 4:46 NCAA 5:03 Commitments 5:57 John Torchetti Interview 9:49 NHL 10:34 Coming Up
Check out the Tri-City Storm Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025
- Tri-City's Pradel Named USHL Goaltender of the Week - Tri-City Storm
- Trey Jefferis Nets Forward of the Week Award - Sioux City Musketeers
- USHL NEWS: Jefferis, Eichler, Pradel Named USHL Players of the Week - USHL
- Shakar Strong Again, Lancers Beat Storm - Omaha Lancers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Storm Stories
- Tri-City's Pradel Named USHL Goaltender of the Week
- Lancers Pull Away with Two Late Empty Netters, Beat Storm 3-1 on Sunday Night
- Storm End Three-In-Three Weekend with Matchup at Omaha
- Buccaneers Produce Late Game-Tying Goal, Defeat Storm 3-2 in Shootout on Saturday Night
- Tri-City Visits Des Moines for Saturday Night Tilt with Buccaneers