Tri-City's Pradel Named USHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on December 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm goaltender and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Michal Pradel has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Goaltender of the Week for games played between December 8-14, the league announced Monday.

Pradel amassed two shutouts in last weekend's pair of home matchups against Muskegon. The Slovakia native halted each of the 12 shots he faced Friday and stopped all 33 Lumberjack opportunities Saturday. Pradel now ties for the league lead with three shutouts on the year.

The 2007-born player has continuously been a top USHL netminder this season. Through 23 appearances, Pradel leads the league in saves (567), while ranking second in minutes (1270) and third in save percentage (.916). His goals against average (2.46) places seventh.

A third round pick of Detroit (75th overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft, Pradel is competing in his second season with the Storm. Last year, as a 17-year-old for much of the campaign, Pradel logged a 9-4-0 record, 2.41 goals against average, and .899 save percentage in 14 games.

Pradel takes USHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the second time this season (October 27-November 2). It's Tri-City's third USHL weekly honor of the year. Carson Pilgrim was named USHL Forward of the Week for games played between October 20-26.

The Storm return to action after the USHL Holiday Break on Saturday, December 27 at Des Moines. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.







