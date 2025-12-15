Zach Wooten Named USHL Forward of the Week
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
The USHL and the Green Bay Gamblers announced today that forward Zach Wooten has been named the USHL Forward of the Week.
A Wisconsin commit, Wooten has recorded 31 points (19G, 12A) in 29 games this season and currently ranks second in the USHL in goals. This past weekend, Wooten tallied six goals, highlighted by his second home hat trick of the season on Saturday night against the Madison Capitols.
Wooten is tied for the team lead in points with Elliot Gulley, with both skaters sitting at 31 points on the season.
The Gamblers head into the holiday break riding an 11 game winning streak and sit atop the USHL standings with 41 points and a 19-7-2-1 record.
