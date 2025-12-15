Wooten, Löfgren, Pradel Named Players of the Week

Published on December 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Zach Wooten, Axel Löfgren, and Michal Pradel have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 14.

Zach Wooten, F, Green Bay Gamblers

NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Recorded eight points on six goals and two assists in Green Bay's trio of wins, helping extend the Gamblers' winning streak to 11 games.

Scored twice and had an assist in Green Bay's 5-1 win against Chicago on Thursday, had a goal and an assist in its 3-2 win against the Steel on Friday, and closed the set of three games in three days with a hat trick in the Gamblers' 6-2 win against Madison. The hat trick was Wooten's second of the season and fourth multi-goal game since Nov. 14. He extended his goal streak to four games and has eight goals and six assists in his last seven games.

Finished the weekend with 17 shots, a +7 rating, and all three game-winning goals for the Gamblers.

Axel Löfgren, D, Fargo Force

NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts

Led USHL defensemen with five points on one goal and four assists in Fargo's three-game weekend. He is on a four-game point streak with one goal and five assists in that stretch.

Recorded at least one point in each game, playing a key role in Fargo's 4-0 win against Sioux Falls on Friday with the game-winning goal at 6:18 of the second period, and primary and secondary assists in the third.

Finished with nine shots and a +1 rating.

Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm

NHL Rights: Detroit Red Wings

Posted back-to-back shutouts at home against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, improving his record to 9-9-2-1 (W-L-OTL-SOL) on the season with a 2.46 goals against average, seventh best in the league, and a .916 save percentage, third best in the USHL.

Turned aside all 12 of Muskegon's shots in a 4-0 win on Friday, then made 33 saves to blank the Lumberjacks 3-0 and earn his third shutout of the season on Saturday.

Enters the holiday break having faced the second-most shots of any goalie in the league. Only Linards Feldbergs in Sioux Falls has faced more.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.